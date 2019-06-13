Could Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods be ready to patch things up?

A source tells ET that "Kylie is open to having a relationship with Jordyn Woods again, but is cautious. She’s in a tough place because Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend and rock for a very long time, but Kylie is loyal to her sister, Khloe."

The former BFFs, who had a falling out after Jordyn was accused of cheating with Khloe Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson, reportedly partied at the same nightclub over the weekend, and ET's source says their encounter was cordial, and a potential first step toward reconnecting for the estranged friends.

"Kylie was nice to Jordyn over the weekend and it brought back old feelings of the fun they use to have together," the source adds. "As of now the girls aren’t hanging out and they aren't nearly as close as they once were, but both girls are hoping in the future they can be friends. Probably not as close as they once were, but figuring out what works for them.”

Khloe and Tristan split in February, and shortly after, reports broke that Tristan cheated with Jordyn at a party. Jordyn later appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, and admitted that the two did share a kiss, but insisted that she never slept with him.

"I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," she explained. "Now, this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I'm not the reason."

Khloe then took to Twitter to claim that Jordyn was lying and in fact was responsible for her family breaking up, but she eventually backtracked.

"Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time," she tweeted. "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

In March, a source told ET that Kylie and Jordyn had "communicated, but not much," following the scandal. The two actually lived together prior to the incident, but Jordyn moved out following their falling out.

"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source said. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

"Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness," the source continued.

