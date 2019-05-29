Jordyn Woods to Make Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

Jordyn Woods has a new gig.

The 21-year-old model will appear on season two of Grown-ish, ET confirms. The part marks Woods' acting debut.

Woods' episode will air on July 24. She'll play a freshman student named Dee, described as a "sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability." Woods will likely share scenes with Trevor Jackson, who plays Aaron, the RA of Hawkins Dorm. Season two of the hit series starring Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa premieres June 5 on Freeform.

While this will be Woods' first acting role, she's appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner's 2017 reality show, Life of Kylie.

Woods had falling out with Jenner and the Kardashian family earlier this year after she admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party. Soon after, she moved out of Jenner's home, and told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

A recent promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed the family addressing the scandal. "She f**ked up," Jenner says, seemingly referring to Woods.

Kylie later comforts Khloe, telling her, "Just know I love you."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

