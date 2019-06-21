Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday to declare that she’s minding her “own business.”

The words come ahead of this Sunday's explosive episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Another day another episode of me minding my own business 😀🥂,” Kylie posted alongside a sexy snap, showing her lounging outdoors in a white one-piece while sipping a glass of Santa Margherita pinot grigio.

In a preview clip of Sunday’s episode, the Kardashian sisters receive the news that Kylie’s bestie, Jordyn Woods, allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Kim shares how she did not believe the allegation and is shown getting on a phone call with her sisters to discuss the matter.

In another teaser for the episode, Kylie reveals to Kim and Khloe what she said to Jordyn after the scandal broke.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," Kylie says. "She was just, like, crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm just, like, scared of you now. I bet you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

ET spoke with Jordyn on Monday as she addressed the upcoming episode.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

She added that she was looking forward to moving past the scandal. "Life moves on,” she said. “Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

