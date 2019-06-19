Looks like there was clearly confusion among the Kardashian clan when it came to finding out their close family friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly hooked up with Khloe's now ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 34, and Tristan, 28, split in February amid the cheating reports. In a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, Kim says she was informed about the scandal from her good friend Larsa Pippen, who informed her that a reporter she knew was going to write a story about Jordyn being at Tristan's home late at night until 7 a.m. the next morning, claiming the two were "making out."

Kim tells cameras she immediately didn't believe it, and is filmed going on a group call with her sisters, including Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie Jenner -- Jordyn's best friend. Kourtney says she actually spoke with Jordyn, but claims Jordyn was being evasive and not giving her "all the information." Kourtney says Jordyn told her she can't remember if she and Tristan kissed or not.

Khloe then says Jordyn repeated the same story to her about not remembering, and says she asked Jordyn to text her if she was too nervous to tell her anything, but that she never did.

"It's very weird," Kylie notes on the call. "This is the first time I'm hearing she was sitting on his lap."

A clearly exasperated Khloe says, "I need the f**king whole truth!"

Kim later explains that only Jordyn could give them the whole story at the time, given that Tristan was on a flight coming home from NBA All-Star Weekend.

When Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in March and broke her silence about the cheating reports, she claimed she was drunk when she went to Tristan's home with a group of friends, but stressed that she was never blacked out. She acknowledged that she and Tristan did share a kiss the next morning, which she claimed he initiated.

Jordyn also admitted she wasn't completely honest with Khloe when Khloe talked to her the morning after.

"I had talked to Khloe, she had asked me what was going on. 'Is everything fine?'" Jordyn recalled. "And in my head, in trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, 'No, he was chillin’. Everything was OK. There were girls there, but he wasn’t all over the girls.'"

"I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place," she continued. "I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, let me not throw more fuel on the fire. I know I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart."

ET spoke to Jordyn on Monday ahead of all the drama that's set to unfold on KUWTK surrounding her.

"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," the 21-year-old model said. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

"Life moves on," she added. "Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

