At the end of the day, Khloe Kardashian still wants the best for Lamar Odom.

On Friday, the former NBA star took to Instagram to share the news that his book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, landed on the New York Times bestsellers list for Sports and Fitness, and took a moment to thank his ex-wife.

"Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light!" he began. "What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story!"

"I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times," he continued. "My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight #nytimesbestseller."

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Kardashian left a sweet message congratulating Odom.

"Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining," she wrote, adding a twinkle and a praying emoji.

Instagram

In his revealing tell-all, the 39-year-old former Los Angeles Laker candidly delves into his sex addiction and substance abuse issues, including his claim that he has slept with over 2,000 women. He's also previously admitted to cheating on Kardashian while they were married.

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after only a month since meeting one another. In 2013, she filed for divorce from him, but withdrew her pending divorce petition in 2015 while he was in a coma so that she could make medical decisions on his behalf. She later refiled her divorce paperwork, and their divorce was eventually finalized in December 2016.

Ahead of the release of his book, ET had an intimate sit down with Odom, where he explained where his relationship with Kardashian stands today.

"I mean, I wouldn't call it amends," he replied when asked if the two have put the past behind them and come full circle. "I've spoken to her recently, if you call that amends."

While he doesn't "have much of a relationship now" with his ex-wife and the Kardashian family, he said he would always be grateful for their help during such a difficult time in his life.

"I love you and thank you for being there for me when I couldn't walk or talk," he expressed when asked what he would say to his ex-wife today. "You know, when you marry someone after knowing them 30 days, I don't think that love will go away. You know what I'm saying? A piece of paper that says we're not together no more, that love will never go away."

Hear more of what he exclusively told ET in the video below.

