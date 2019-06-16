It looks like next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going to really get into some drama.

At the end of Sunday's mostly-filler episode, fans saw a promo for next week, hinting at the tension, heartbreak and scandal that is going to be unfolding as Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal -- the one involving Kylie Jenner's bestie, Jordyn Woods -- comes to light.

In the teaser for the big two-part season finale, it looks like fans will be getting a behind-the-scenes look at the scandal, which led to Khloe Kardashian breaking up with him for good.

From how the drama first unfolded as each of the Kardashian sisters first heard the reports, to Khloe's tearful breakdown over the high-profile nature of their split, the show once again saved the biggest drama for last.

"Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night," Kim Kardashian's best friend Larsa Pippen shares over the phone.

"We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is," Kris Jenner tells Kim Kardashian in the teaser, to which Kim shoots back, "Tristan admitted it!"

In another scene from the coming episode, Khloe emotionally tells Kylie, "I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

"It just sucks that it has to be so public," a tearful Khloe is then seen telling the reality show cameras in an emotional solo interview.

While Khloe has made a habit of live-tweeting basically every episode of the show in recent seasons, it sounds like she's going to be taking a break next Sunday.

In response to one fan who tweeted Khloe, "OMG! I’m dreading this next episode for you," the 34-year-old reality star wrote, "Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys."

Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys. https://t.co/OeYV4tcmyU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Check out the video below for more on the latest drama involving Khloe, Tristan and their 1-year-old daughter, True.

