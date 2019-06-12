Khloe Kardashian is facing the rumors head-on that she struck up a relationship with Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Jordan Craig, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Prince.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to issue a lengthy statement insisting that she was told Tristan was single when they started their romance. "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will," she begins.

Khloe then recalls how she first met the 28-year-old NBA pro. "My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up," she writes. "After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

Khloe says Tristan "pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met" and "had me talk with his most inner circle."

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point," she recalls. "His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has a 1-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan, is adamant that this is her "truth."

"This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!" she continues. "I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way."

Khloe concludes, "No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my TRUTH."

The Instagram message comes after several news outlets recently cited court documents reportedly filed in November 2018 by Tristan's ex over child support. In the reported documents, it's alleged that Khloe was seeing the Cleveland Cavaliers player while he was still in a relationship with the mother of his son.

Khloe has had her own issues with Tristan. In April 2018, days before the birth of their daughter, reports surfaced that the professional athlete had been unfaithful to Khloe. Despite the scandal, which played out on KUWTK, the two decided to stay together.

Nearly a year later, Tristan was again accused of cheating on Khloe, and this time it was with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. This appeared to be the last straw, and Khloe and Tristan have been broken up ever since.

The two have been broken up ever since, Khloe recently permanently moved back to Los Angeles and out of Cleveland.

