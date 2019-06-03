Khloe Kardashian is back home for good.

A source tells ET that the 34-year-old reality star is currently in the process of moving back to her home in Calabasas, California, with her 1-year-old daughter, True, after renovating it. Khloe was previously living part time in Cleveland, Ohio, while she was still dating her now ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home," the source says. "With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloe wanted to change things up."

"Khloe is permanently living in L.A. again and is happy her home got a face lift," the source continues.

Last October, Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Khloe was "maybe" moving to Cleveland after she and 28-year-old Tristan reconciled following allegations that he cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with True. However, Khloe and Tristan split for good in February, after he reportedly cheated on her with 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, a close friend of the Kardashian family.

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe candidly addressed her feelings toward Tristan after the first cheating scandal she endured. The episode took place before their eventual split in February, and when Khloe went to Cleveland so that she and True could spend time with Tristan.

"I'm allowed to do things when I want to do it," Khloe said to her best friend, Malika Haqq, after the reality star said Tristan was pressuring her to forgive him. "He needs to know, 'Your one stupid weekend… look what it did to three years of our relationship. You just demolished that. So was it worth it for you?'"

She also said he was undergoing therapy.

"I appreciate the efforts he's put in," she noted at the time. "Like he does self-help and therapy… and he knows I'm still trying. I don't have to come here."

ET recently spoke with Kris at the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger, where she noted that fans don't know the whole story when it comes to Tristan and Khloe's most recent cheating scandal, but will see more on this season of KUWTK. Watch the video below for more:

