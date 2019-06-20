The Kardashian family continues to reel from close family friend Jordyn Woods hooking up with Khloe's now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a preview from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new clip that dropped on Thursday, Kim and Khloe Kardashian sit down with Kylie Jenner -- Jordyn's longtime BFF -- and discuss the situation. Kylie shares what she told Jordyn after the scandal broke.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," Kylie recounts. "She was just like, you know, crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm just, like, scared of you now. I bet you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.' And I pretty much told her exactly what we had been talking about. You weren't thinking about [Khloe and Tristan's daughter] True -- not her, not me, but you weren't thinking about yourself. Like, look what you did. You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."

As for 34-year-old Khloe, she admits she wasn't too surprised at Tristan's actions -- the 28-year-old NBA star reportedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with True. She was, however, shocked at Jordyn's part in the scandal.

"Tristan, we've all known what he was capable of," she notes. "Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was but I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

Meanwhile, Kim blasts Jordyn for being unapologetic.

Part one of the KUWTK two-part season finale airs this Sunday on E!

ET spoke to 21-year-old Jordyn on Monday ahead of all the drama that's set to unfold on KUWTK surrounding her.

"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," the 21-year-old model said. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

"Life moves on," she added. "Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Kardashian Sisters React to Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Scandal for the First Time in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Ahead of Drama Playing Out on ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out About Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson in New 'KUWTK' Teaser -- Watch!

Related Gallery