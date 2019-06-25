Kylie Jenner isn't having it.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Tuesday to refute Alex Rodriguez's claims that she talked about "how rich she is" at the 2019 Met Gala last month. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, the former baseball player opened up about attending the star-studded affair with his fiance, Jennifer Lopez, and had no problem offering his interpretation of the night's conversation. Jenner, however, remembers the event differently.

"Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️," she tweeted in reply to an article about Rodriguez's comments.

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ <>https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

According to Rodriguez, Jenner -- whom Forbes named the youngest self-made billionaire ever earlier this year, thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics empire -- "was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is" at the Met Gala. The rest of his table wasn't quite as memorable.

"We had a great table," he said. "The black guy from The Wire -- Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace -- Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead."

Jenner's wealth, meanwhile, has been a topic of conversation among fans and her family. While the Kardashian-Jenner clan first defended Jenner against critics of her "self-made" title, Kourtney Kardashian called her out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this month for her seemingly "entitled" behavior.

"She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner," Kourtney said, as Khloe Kardashian offered some advice to her younger sister.

"Listen, b**ch. There’s no f**king friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire," she warned.

