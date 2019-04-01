Stormi Webster is on the move!



On Monday, Kylie Jenner decided to share a touching clip of her 1-year-old daughter making her way across a back patio and down some stairs, with a little help from her dutiful daddy, Travis Scott.



The rapper carefully picks up Stormi, who’s wearing a tan-colored onesie and sporting a pink purse, and sets her down on each stair before finally arriving at the grass below.



“She won’t let go of that purse,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the video of her daughter in action.



Scott also chimed in, offering two fairy emojis. The trio is reportedly on vacation together in Mexico.

But that wasn’t the 21-year-old’s first post of the day. Hours prior, she posted two photos of Nipsey Hussle and his girlfriend, Lauren London. The images come just one day after the rapper and entrepreneur was shot and killed outside his L.A. store, Marathon Clothing Company. He was one of three men shot in the attack. Hussle was 33 years old.



“This really breaks my heart,” Jenner wrote, adding, “Sending you love @laurenlondon.”

Authorities have since told ET that the other men are in stable condition.

The suspect responsible fled in a vehicle, and the scene is currently being processed and the attack is being investigated as a homicide. According to a tweet by the LAPD, the suspect in the shooting is described as a male black, and the department's South Bureau Homicide is currently "conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved."

