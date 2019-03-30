Kylie Jenner is showing off her vacation style.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share her latest look: a sexy white curve-hugging dress.

Jenner couldn't have looked more confident while sporting the sultry style, which showed off her hard work in the gym. She paired the nearly see-through dress with matching white lace-up sandals, gold jewelry, a small bag and her favorite new lip color. The reality star's boyfriend, Travis Scott, who's reportedly on vacation with her in Mexico, expressed his approval in the comments.

"⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️👸👸👸👸👸👸⚡️👸⚡️👸😛🔥🦋," he wrote, as Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian also praised their little sister.

In a recent feature with Interview Germany, Jenner said that she and Scott were looking forward to giving their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, a sibling.

"I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now," she shared, before opening up about her decision to become a young mother.

"Yes, I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Jenner said. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready, but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child."



"She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better," the makeup mogul added. "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her."

