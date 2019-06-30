The infidelity drama continued during the second half of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale on Sunday, as Kim and Kourtney attempted to help Khloe handle the fallout of Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating with Kylie Jenner's bestie, Jordyn Woods.

It's been a few days since the news first broke, and Khloe has been screening Tristan's calls and generally trying to get into a headspace to cope with the drama. However, Kourtney thinks Khloe is taking all of it too lightly and being too careful about her choice of words and her behavior.

The sisters go out for a Palm Springs getaway to relax, but after some prodding and goading from Kourtney and Kimora Lee Simmons, Khloe decides to let her angry side out. First, they call their mom, Kris Jenner, to let her know they aren't going to be playing it safe any more to protect the public face of the family.

"This s**t is so f**king wack. These f**king bitches think they can go ahead and f**k our men," Khloe screams to her mother over the phone. "Mom, they're gonna try and f**k your man in a second!"

Kim declares, "We're not doing this the Kris Jenner way anymore."

However, after a few margaritas and some encouragement from bestie Malika Haqq, Khloe called up Tristan's best friend, Savas, who says the NBA star claims he doesn't remember the night in question and denies kissing Jordyn.

"Liar! They both admitted it to me. Both of them," Khloe screams, hoping Tristan can hear her in the background, over the phone.

However, things didn't get better for Khloe's anger when she found out Jordyn would be sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith for an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, especially when she heard that Kris had learned of the interview from Pinkett Smith the day before.

"I'm your daughter. Look what they're doing to us. They're f**king with us!" Khloe tearfully screamed at her mom over the phone, upon learning the news. "My family was ruined! What don't you get?"

Later, after an emotional sit-down with her family, Khloe began to truly process the "humiliation and the hurt" that she's endured through Tristan's actions and finally comes to terms with the fact that their relationship needs to end.

"I think Tristan might love me… but he has no respect for me," Khloe said. "There's no amount of phone calls or apology text messages that is ever gonna repair Tristan and my relationship."

However, the heartbreak and betrayal wasn't soley felt by Khloe. Kylie was struggling with her own whirlwind of emotions after her best friend since childhood found herself in the middle of the situation and facing a whole lot of hate from the Kardashian sisters and their many followers on social media.

On the sisters' trip to Palm Springs, Kim had taken to her Instagram story to post videos of herself and Malika dancing in the back seat of the car to a song with lyrics about infidelity, in what many saw as an intentional diss toward Jordyn, and it brought Kylie to tears.

"I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this," Kylie told Kim over the phone. "We just don’t need to bully anyone."

Kylie also revealed that Jordyn, who had been living with her, came to pick up her stuff from the house and it looked like she'd been emotionally devastated.

"The look in her eye, she is just obviously going through it," Kylie said through tears. "I just don’t think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel."

Ultimately, Sunday's finale ended with Khloe lamenting the fact that all of this deep, personal drama has to play out in the public, because of the lifestyle she's chosen to live as a reality star.

"You have to be really strong for this environment that we created," Khloe shared. "It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I’m not just a TV show. This is my life… I think people forget I'm not just an episode of television. It’s not just to get something trending. This is my real life. No one would ever fake this."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Reveals When She'll Be Ready to Date Again (Exclusive)

Inside Khloe Kardashian's All-Pink Themed 35th Birthday Party

Tristan Thompson Calls Khloe Kardashian 'the Most Beautiful Human' in Emotional Birthday Post

Related Gallery