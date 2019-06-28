Khloe Kardashian doesn't plan on dating anytime soon.

ET's Lauren Zima recently spoke with the 35-year-old reality star in support of the new season of her show, Revenge Body, and she revealed that dating isn't even on her mind at the moment.

"I'm not dating right now. But I'm enjoying [life]. I love life," she said, before pointing to her 1-year-old daughter, True, as her current main focus. "I'm just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family."

Khloe's comments follow her February split from Tristan Thompson, who was recently embroiled in a cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, thinks the stress from that scandal is all the more reason Khloe should avoid dating for the time being.

"I don't want her to date," Scott, who was there promoting his upcoming series, Flip It Like Disick, said. "She doesn't need it right now."

"I don't. I'm so fine not dating right now," Khloe agreed. "I've never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there's chemistry, then that's who you should date. But I'm just not even in that headspace, but you never know what will happen."

Khloe's views on dating align with what a source told ET about the Good American founder last month.

"Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while," the source said at the time, referring to Kourtney's split with Younes Bendjima. "The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready."

Despite the intense drama following her breakup -- during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe alleged that Tristan expressed suicidal thoughts after the scandal -- and her distaste toward dating at the moment, Khloe said she's "in a good place."

"I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission," Khloe said. "And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

One way she's living her best life is through the upcoming third season of her show, Revenge Body. On the E! series, Khloe works with men and women "to find the physical and emotional strength to prove to themselves and those who have been negative forces in their lives that they’re worthy of love and respect," the network said.

"I feel really honored that people are trusting me with this journey, 'cause I get what it's like to be on camera and to be working out and doing all of that on the camera, but I don't think the average person realized how vulnerable, and how kind of aggressive, we are in their faces [while] filming," Khloe said. "And when you're on this journey... you have to be really vulnerable, and it's emotional and really, really hard."

Tune in to E! for the season premiere of Revenge Body on July 7 and the series premiere of Flip It Like Disick on Aug. 4.

