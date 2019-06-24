Khloe Kardashian was definitely going through a roller coaster of emotions in February, even before close family friend Jordyn Woods reportedly hooked up with her now ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

The cheating drama played out on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it was revealed that before the scandal blew up, the 34-year-old reality star thought she may be pregnant again. Khloe and Tristan are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, True, whom Khloe gave birth to last April just days after reports broke that Tristan cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant.

"I get really bad migraines but they've been increasing more and more," Khloe tells KUWTK cameras about not feeling well. "And I don't know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I'm not really sure. Some days I feel great and I don't feel nauseous at all and I don't have a headache and I'm fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them."

Her 21-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, eventually suggests she take a pregnancy test, and when it comes out negative, Khloe admits she's happy about it.

"Obviously you can't plan everything, but I just don't know if the right time is [right]," she says. "There's a lot going on right now. I don't know if I could have handled it if it did say 'positive' at the moment."

"I'm happy that I'm not pregnant because I didn't want to be, but with that being said, now I'm like, 'Why the f**k am I nauseous all the time?' I almost wish I was so I could say that's why I'm nauseous."

When Khloe visits a doctor, she reveals that some of the serious symptoms she'd been having included throwing up blood. He eventually concludes she's feeling unwell because she had been dealing with high levels of stress. Khloe's stress skyrockets just a few days later, when she's hit by surprise with the cheating scandal.

"Tristan, we've all known what he was capable of," she tells Kylie and her other sister, Kim Kardashian West, at one point. "Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was but I never in a million years thought that's who [Jordyn] was."

During the episode -- the first part of KUWTK's season 16 finale -- Khloe also reveals that 28-year-old Tristan told her he had suicidal thoughts after being confronted with the cheating scandal. Watch the video below for more:

