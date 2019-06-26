Jordyn Woods is reacting to claims that she never apologized following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

ET spoke with the 21-year-old model at the launch of her new collection with boohoo.com in New York City on Wednesday, where she addressed the latest drama on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be," Woods said.

On KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian criticized Woods' response to the scandal. "Now she’s downplaying it," Kardashian told her sisters of Woods. "I'm not saying things can't happen. I'm the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn… never once has Jordyn said, 'I'm sorry.'"

The influencer also responded to a dig Kim Kardashian West made in the same episode, claiming that Woods was supporting her whole family with Kylie Jenner's money.

"I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," Woods shared. "I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard."

On Wednesday, the model was focused on her new projects, like her collaboration with boohoo.

"Everyone loved the first collection, which was years ago, so why not come again?" she told ET of working with the retailer. "It's a win-win for both of us."

"It's more of a going out collection, something with a lot of personality to where if you maybe aren't feeling like going out, but then you have that bomb outfit, it's going to inspire you," Woods added. "And there's a lot of different selection for all different types of girls and different body types."

Woods' collection seems representative of her fresh start. "It's time to try something new, summer, stand out, and it brings out everyone's skin tone, I believe, wearing color," she shared. "My favorite color was black, but right now I'm really into the hot pink and emeralds."

"It's important to dream big because nothing is impossible and you have to understand that no matter where you come from, whether you start here or you start here, we all have the same amount of hours in the day," she explained of her new motto to "dream big." "If you want to make something happen, just go for it."

Woods' collection with boohoo launches globally on June 26.

