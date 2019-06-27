Khloe Kardashian is expelling negativity from her life.

ET's Lauren Zima recently caught up with the 35-year-old reality star in support of the new season of her show, Revenge Body, and she got real about all the drama on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans saw some of Khloe's relationship woes with Tristan Thompson -- namely, his alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods -- play out on Sunday's episode of the long-running reality series, but the Good American founder kept herself far away from the drama.

"I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she told ET. "I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is."

In the episode, the first of a two-part finale, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, was seen supporting Khloe, something that, he told ET, came naturally to him.

"I think a lot of people started getting too caught up in the negative side of things when, in actuality, the only thing that really matters is Khloe and her baby, True, and that's it. Nothing else," Scott, who was promoting his upcoming series Flip It Like Disick, told ET. "All support should be going for her and how she feels and that's it. This has happened to a million people in the world. Let's just figure out how to get Khloe through it, not figure out how to get any negativity in it. And I just think [that] she's what matters, her baby's what matters, her feeling OK matters."

Khloe agreed with Scott's assessment, telling ET that "bashing either side is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," Khloe said. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

"There's way too many people that then got involved," Scott added. "Then felt it was like their story... Let's just focus on what's real and what's happening, because all of these other things aren't gonna change and they're not gonna help anybody."

Despite the intense drama -- during the episode, Khloe alleged that Tristan expressed suicidal thoughts after the scandal -- Khloe said she's "in a good place."

"I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission," Khloe said. "And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

One way she's living her best life is through the upcoming third season of her show Revenge Body. In the E! series, Khloe works with men and women "to find the physical and emotional strength to prove to themselves and those who have been negative forces in their lives that they’re worthy of love and respect," the network said.

"I feel really honored that people are trusting me with this journey, 'cause I get what it's like to be on camera, and to be working out and doing all of that on the camera, but I don't think the average person realized how vulnerable, and how kind of aggressive, we are in their faces [while] filming," Khloe said. "And when you're on this journey... you have to be really vulnerable, and it's emotional and really, really hard."

"There's days where you don't want to work out, you really are like, 'I'm sweating, I'm red, I'm gross, I don't want to be on camera like this,'" she continued. "And people, I don't think, really realize what they're getting into. So I, since I have been on this journey, I can be really sensitive to it as well."

"I really feel very honored and I try to hold their stories with the highest respect and care as possible," she added.

Tune into E! for the season premiere of Revenge Body on July 7 and the series premiere of Flip It Like Disick on August 4.

