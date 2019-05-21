Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are enjoying the single life!

A source tells ET that the reality star sisters' recent getaway to Turks and Caicos was a "much-needed girls trip" with their close friends.

"Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads," the source says. "Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready."

Kourtney and Khloe both became single after splitting from boyfriends Younes Bendjima and Tristan Thompson, respectively. Khloe was joined on the trip by her 1-year-old daughter, "island gyal" True, whom she shares with the NBA star.

A few of Khloe and Kourtney's mutual friends also came along, including Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray. According to our source, Kim Kardashian West was also planning to make the trip but with the arrival of her and Kanye West's fourth child, Psalm, it just "wasn't the right time."

Kim's rep confirmed to ET that Psalm was born on May 9, via surrogate. The mother of four announced the exciting news via Twitter the next morning, revealing Psalm already strongly resembles his 1-year-old sister, Chicago.

