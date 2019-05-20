Khloe Kardashian Channels Barbie in Fun New Photo Shoot

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

Khloe Kardashian appeared to channel sports Barbie during a new fashion shoot and the 34-year-old mom nailed it.

Khloe rocked a hot pink sports bra and matching cycling pants, then pulled her hair into a high pony, held together with a perfect, fluorescent pink '90s-style hair scrunchie.

She then popped on some colorful sunglasses before pulling out the ultimate accessory -- her sister, Kim Kardashian West’s, neon yellow Mercedes.

Climbing onto the bonnet of the bright vehicle, the reality star pulled some fun and flirty poses for the shoot, which was for her Good American clothing line.

The shoot was reminiscent of Danish-Norwegian pop group Aqua’s video for their 1997 hit, “Barbie Girl,” in which lead singer Lena Nystrøm‎ rocks neon gear and cruises around in a bright car.

“Just dropped: Active wear as fierce as you are,” Khloe captioned one of the photos on her Instagram Story.

She also gave a shout-out to Kim for lending her the “bad ass truck,” and posted a video showing her struggling to climb onto the vehicle while wrapped in a pink coat.

Khloe recently shared her thoughts on remarrying following her divorce from Lamar Odom in 2016 and messy split from Tristan Thompson earlier this year.

See what she said about future marriage below.

