Tristan Thompson still has a lot of love for his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old NBA star wished Khloe a happy 35th birthday on Instagram, sharing a picture of her cuddling with their 1-year-old daughter, True. Despite their messy breakup in February -- which came after he reportedly hooked up with Khloe's close family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, at a party -- Tristan had nothing but glowing words for the mother of his child.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️."

Tristan's surprise birthday post to Khloe has interesting timing, given their cheating drama is currently playing out on the season finale of her reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During part one of the season finale that aired on Sunday, Khloe claimed that Tristan was texting her about suicidal thoughts after being confronted with the cheating reports.

"Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages," she told cameras in a confessional. "He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. When I got my questions answered, I was getting more details that everybody left and Jordyn still stayed. That she was sitting on his lap in a chair. They were all over each other. They were handsy. They made out. It's disgusting. I'll never understand the depths of his ick. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself."

"He's doing this to get a reaction out of me," she also said of the scary text messages, revealing that she sent someone over to check on him. "Like, I'm just allowed to say I'm going to kill myself and that's fine? That's crazy."

These days, Khloe appears to have a more diplomatic response to all the drama. ET recently spoke with the reality star about the new season of her show, Revenge Body, and she also discussed what's currently playing out on KUWTK. She said that viewers "bashing either side [Jordyn or Tristan] is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," she explained. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

