Khloe Kardashian is still dealing with the fallout of her headline-making cheating drama involving Jordyn Woods and her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, during the second part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season finale.

In a new clip from this Sunday's episode, 35-year-old Khloe breaks down while discussing Jordyn reportedly hooking up with Tristan at a party in February, and says her soul is "broken." She also acknowledges that this isn't the first time she's dealt with cheating -- days before she gave birth to her and Tristan's daughter, True, reports broke that the NBA star cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant. She also dealt with infidelity during her marriage to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

"It just sucks that it has to be so public," she tells cameras, wiping away tears. "Because no one understands how I'm not just a TV show, like, this is my life and it, like, breaks my soul and it's happened so many times."

Later, Khloe once again cries as she has a conversation with her sister, Kim Kardashian West. The reality star appears to be discussing the backlash she received from a tweet she wrote after 21-year-old Jordyn's appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, in which Jordyn said she wasn't the reason why Khloe and 28-year-old Tristan broke up.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods??" she wrote at the time. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

She later backtracked, tweeting, "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. ... What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

During the clip, Khloe clarifies her feelings to Kim.

"The world took that so literally," she says. "Like, I would never solely blame one person for that. There's a multitude of things. So, I feel bad, even though Jorydn played a part, I do feel bad if anyone would think that I was putting the sole blame on her, because that's not the truth. And I only like to speak my truth."

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

ET recently spoke with Khloe about the new season of her show, Revenge Body, and she also discussed the current drama playing out on KUWTK. She said that viewers "bashing either side [Jordyn or Tristan] is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," she explained. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Jordyn on Wednesday at the launch of her new collection with boohoo.com in New York City, where she responded to Khloe's claim on part one of the KUWTK season finale that she never apologized to her.

"It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be," she said.

Watch the video below for more:

