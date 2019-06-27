Inside Khloe Kardashian's All-Pink Themed 35th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday in style on Thursday with a massive bashed decked out all in pink.

Khloe and her family members shared photos and videos of the festivities to their Instagram stories throughout the day, documenting the b-day bash in all it's fuschia glory -- from Khloe's outfit to the beautiful decor.

The birthday girl went all out for the special occasion, decorating her entire, massive estate with pink and white roses. Petals and buds covered every surface and counter top, and there was even a huge "I Love You" sign made entire out of the gorgeous flowers to welcome people to the party.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe kept the theme going strong with her hot pink strapless top that bared quite a bit of skin, as she danced the night away.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even rode a mechanical bull, a standard tradition for someone celebrating their 35th birthday.

However, the real star of the night was Khloe's 1-year-old daughter, True, who looked particularly adorable in a light-pink dress.

Khloe carried True in her arms for most of the night, and walked alongside her around the backyard, while all the guests at the party appropriately lavished her with adoration.

Happy birthday, Khloe!

Check out the video below for more on the reality star's special day.

