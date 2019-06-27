Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar turned 35 on Thursday, and her famous family couldn't help but celebrate with sweet messages on social media.

Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner shared a slideshow of images of Khloe to Instagram alongside a touching note to her third daughter. "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy," she wrote. "You are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life."

"I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you... you are the best daughter mom sister and friend.... 💕💕💕💕💕 @khloekardashian #HappyBirthdayKhloe," Kris concluded.

Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, shared adorable photos of Khloe with her daughter, True, and True's cousins, Chicago, Dream and Stormi. "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you," Kim said. "I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!"

Kourtney Kardashian took the opportunity to post a silly video of her and Khloe on a night out. "To my soulmate sister who carries me through life literally, even barefoot on a dirty street. Just know that I will always have your back 👯‍♀️I would choose you in any lifetime. Happy birthday, you deserve the world. Slob kabobs forever," she wrote alongside the clip.

Rob Kardashian kept things simple, sharing photos of Khloe with him and Dream on Twitter. "Happy birthday @khloekardashian!!! ❤️🎉💙🎉," he tweeted.

Kylie Jenner celebrated the occasion by promoting her and Khloe's makeup collab on her Instagram Story, while Kendall Jenner shared throwback pics of her older sister.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the mother of his child. The pair's February breakup is currently playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- with Khloe recently telling ET that she's trying to stay away from the negativity. See more in the video below.

