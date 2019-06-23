No weirdness here!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner appeared closer than ever to Sofia Richie as the group headed out to celebrate a friend's birthday on Saturday night. Kendall, Kylie and Sofia all got ready together, with Kylie showing off Sofia's look on her Instagram Story.

"Wow, wow, wow!" Kylie is heard yelling in the clip as she praises Sofia, 20, with her teased hair and a sparkly silver bra. The mom of one then turned the camera on herself and Jenner, who showed off their glitzy ensembles for the night in a bathroom mirror. Kylie, 21, rocked a curve-hugging pink dress and blonde wig, while Kendall, 23, opted for a leopard-print dress with a thigh-high slit.

The crew headed off on a party bus to celebrate their mutual friend, Tiffany Sorya's, birthday -- and couldn't have gotten along better. The outing comes just weeks after Kylie and Sofia hung out at another friend's birthday party, and a month after Kourtney Kardashian said she's "most proud" of her relationship with ex Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia.

Kourtney and Scott, who share three children together -- Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 -- are often spotted together with Sofia, including on family vacations. "I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited," Kourtney told Paper magazine last month.

And while the group is all getting along, fans will soon witness the explosive aftermath of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's cheating drama on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. See more in the video below.

