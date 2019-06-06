Kim Kardashian West has a lot of thoughts about who her sisters spend their time with!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star reveals what she really thinks about Kourtney Kardashian going on vacation with her ex, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The video begins with Kim looking at a photo that Scott posted on Instagram, a snap of Kourtney and Sofia hanging out poolside. "Oh, my God! Did you see Scott -- what he just posted?" Kim asks mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Khloe Kardashian. "It says, 'What more could a guy ask for? Three's Company.' And it's him, Kourtney and Sofia in Mexico."

"To be honest, it's a little confusing," Kris responds. "Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together. What is happening?"

Kris continues on, telling her daughters that Kourtney -- who shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Scott -- seems to have trouble making up her mind.

"She can't pick a paint color, that takes months," explains Kris. "I'm just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it's going to bite her in the a**. And she's gonna be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott."

"She doesn't know what the f**k she wants," adds Khloe.

Watch below:

Of course, this isn't the first time the family has discussed Kourtney's unique relationship with Scott. Just last month, Scott weighed in on the situation himself, when he sat down with Kourtney for a candid discussion on co-parenting for her new Poosh business.

"I'm not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn't figure out how to be a couple," he said, telling Kourtney he would "never" want her to not be there. "And by the way, I don't think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it's not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live."

Speaking to Paper magazine a few weeks later, Kourtney revealed that being amicable with Scott and Sofia is one of her biggest accomplishments. "[That's] probably the thing I'm most proud of," she raved. "I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, hear more on the Kardashian-Jenner fam in the video below!

