Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner don't always see eye to eye!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous mother-daughter duo get into an argument over the momager's annual Christmas Eve party held at her Calabasas home.

"Well, you're a little tough on me, as far as doing the same thing every year," a concerned Kris says to Kim. "So I just don't want to disappoint anybody."

Kim explains her side of the dilemma, telling Kris, "I just think the kids have evolved from having it just be your friends because it's kind of like this older party. It's like [people the] kids won't even know ... there's literally people we don't know."

"There's reindeer and hot dogs on a stick!" Kris claps back.

The video then cuts to Kim reminiscing about how the parties used to be back in the day. "Our Christmas Eve party was this fun party that I just remember being friends and family, my grandparents, cousins... and it was just the best night ever," she recalls. "But my mom's been doing it so long that it's turned into something different. Like, it's kind of a party just for my mom [now] and mostly her friends."

"We want it to be a place where we can just have fun," she continues. "And it's all of our friends, and definitely family and my mom's friends too, but a good mix of both. So we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other."

Kris has been getting a lot of heat during this season of KUWTK. During last week's episode, the family started asking questions about the 63-year-old reality star's boyfriend, Corey Gamble. It all began when Kim's husband, Kanye West, asked Corey via text why the Kardashian-Jenner clan had never met anyone from his family.

"After my mom got her divorce, I was like, 'OK, this probably isn’t going to last,'" Khloe Kardashian confessed, recalling the early days of Kris and Corey's relationship. "I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing."

While Khloe and her sisters had Kanye's back, Kris wasn't too pleased with Kanye's text to her boyfriend.... or Khloe's attitude toward Corey in general.

"It's really important for Khloe to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family... he isn't going anywhere and she needs to be nice," Kris urged. "Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life. I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t OK and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life."

