The Kardashians have questions about Kris Jenner's boyfriend.

On Sunday's episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family starts wondering how much they really know about the 63-year-old momager's man, Corey Gamble. The drama began after Kim Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West, asked Corey -- who has been dating Kris since 2014 -- via text why the Kardashian-Jenner clan had never met anyone from his family.

Both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian spoke out in defense of Kanye's intentions. "Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true," Khloe said. "Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded… We don’t know Corey like that."

Khloe goes on to admit that she never thought Kris and Corey's relationship would last this long, seeing as it started so quickly after Kris' divorce from Caitlyn Jenner.

"After my mom got her divorce, I was like, 'OK, this probably isn’t going to last,'" she confessed. "I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing."

While the sisters had Kanye's back, Kris wasn't pleased with his text to her boyfriend.

"I just wish I knew why [Kanye] has to bring bad energy into the field at 6 o’clock in the morning," she said. "I would never disrespect somebody and say that."

Tensions with Corey and the family grew when Khloe went meet Kris in Palm Springs, but was not told that her mom's 38-year-old boyfriend would be there.

"I think it’s really unfair to direct this attitude towards Corey,” Kris said of her daughter. “It’s really important for Khloe to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family, he isn’t going anywhere and she needs to be nice."

Kris then urged, "Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life. I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t OK and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life."

Seeing her mom's point of view, Khloe backed down. "I want you to be happy,” she told Kris. "... You have to live your life for you and be happy and if you are, that’s great. I support you and I want you to feel like we’re happy for you, because we are."

Khloe, with the help of sister Kim, then confronted Corey. "We’re happy you make our mom happy," she told him. "We just want to move forward and be in a good place."

"Ultimately, we just want to protect my mom," Kim chimed in. "She’s always going to be the most important thing to us so we are going to do what we can to just look out for her."

