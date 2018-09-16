Kris Jenner is content in her relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Jenner appears on celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser's new Divorce Sucks!Podcastdebuting on Monday, and in a preview, says she's not looking to tie the knot again any time soon. Jenner, 62, and Gamble, 37, have been dating since late 2014.

Jenner has been married twice, first to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, and then to Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) from 1991 to 2014.

"You know, you never say never," Jenner responded when asked by Wasser if she'd ever get married again. "But I often say it's just not what I need to do again based on my past."

In a preview of Wasser's podcast appearance exclusive to ET, Jenner also gets real about social media -- particularly, its pitfalls, and the work her famous family puts into it.

"A lot of young people go on to social media and they see all these beautiful pictures of people," she noted. "You're only showing your best side on social media, you're getting the filtered shot, looking your best, hair and makeup, for all these young girls that get all dolled up and take these pictures. And so if you're not looking like that 24/7, it could probably be very depressing for someone that goes on, like, 'Why can't I live up to that standard?'"

"And being on social media on the other hand is a lot of work," she continued. "I think the business side is a very important part of social media ... [Daughter] Kylie, for example, has a complete makeup business that she's created over the last three years, and it's sold right now, at this time ... it's just on E-Comm, so the way she promotes her brand is just on social media channels, all of her different platforms, and she's got hundreds of millions of followers who are waiting for her to drop a new product."

New episodes of the Divorce Sucks! Podcast will be made available every Monday on PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and Apple Podcasts.

Last month, a source confirmed to ET that Jenner was not in fact engaged to Gamble despite her playing coy on an episode of The Late Late Show. During a a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," she decided that she'd rather eat dead crickets than address the enormous diamond sparkler she'd been sporting on her ring finger.

"No, I am not going to answer," Jenner declared to host James Corden.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Stun in Steamy Poolside Pic

Kris Jenner Thinks She's Being 'Poisoned' in 'KUWTK' Clip (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Pretends Kris Jenner Is a Dead Body and Does Her Makeup