Kris Jenner made sure her boyfriend Corey Gamble felt extra special on his birthday!



On Saturday, he turned 38 and his longtime lady marked the occasion by sending him a touching message on her Instagram account.



“Happy Birthday to my Ride or Die!!!” She captioned a photo of the pair holding hands while posing together. “You are amazing babe @Coreygamble I love you!! Thank you for everything you do for all of us... you are always holding it down. #love #HBcorey!!!

This sweet shoutout comes less than a week after Gamble helped Jenner celebrate her own birthday, which we know involved a ride on Tommy Hilfiger’s private jet and some mid-flight birthday cake!



“Butter Cake at 35,000 feet!!!!” she captioned a fun photo of herself with her cake. “Thank you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfigerfor the amazing surprises you never cease to amaze me!!! Did i tell you how much i love you?!?!”



Although we don’t know the details, it appears as though Gamble pulled out all the stops to ensure she had an incredible day, based on her post.



“Thank you @coreygamble for all of the birthday love and surprises!!!!” she wrote alongside another photo of them together while surrounded by balloons spelling out her name.

Get more breaking celebrity news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Birthday Party Was in Same Bar as the Thousand Oaks Shooting

Princess Diana's Dirty Sense of Humor on Display in Birthday Card She Sent to Her Accountant

Kris Jenner Celebrates 'Amazing' 63rd Birthday With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Related Gallery