News

Kris Jenner Celebrates 'Amazing' 63rd Birthday With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

By Scott Baumgartner‍ `
Now Playing
hh:mm:ss

Monday was Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday -- and the momager celebrated in style!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were treated to a ride in Tommy Hilfiger’s private jet for her special day. Beforehand, Kris, Corey, Tommy and his wife, Dee, all held up inflatable silver balloons beside the jet, spelling out “Boss,” naturally.

Later, Kris enjoyed some birthday cake while winging her way across the skies with her pals!

“Butter Cake at 35,000 feet!!!!” she captioned a fun photo of herself bundled while aboard the flight. “Thank you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfigerfor the amazing surprises you never cease to amaze me!!! Did i tell you how much i love you?!?!”

Later, she also offered fans a peek at the birthday festivities which included a room decorated to honor the reality TV star. In one photo, Corey wraps his arms around her as the pair stands before some more balloons, this time arranged to spell out the birthday girl’s name. Based on Kris’ caption, it looks like these arrangements were her 37-year-old fella’s doing.

“Thank you @coreygamble for all of the birthday love and surprises!!!! #amazingday #memories #happybirthday,” she wrote.

Kris' daughters, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all took the time to share special messages for their mother on social media as well.

“Happiest birthday to my favorite person on this planet,” Kylie captioned a stunning black-and-white throwback pic of Kris. “Mom, you make my world go round. there’s nothing that can replace the special bond we have. thank you for all the life lessons and guidance. I wouldn’t be half the woman if it weren’t for you and I’m still learning everyday! i feel blessed to have you as my mommy. you’ve made your mark in my life and in this world and there truly will never be another you. you are my living angel.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage! You excite me when it comes to my future!! I can only pray I can leave a mark on people the way you do 🙏🏽 I love you so much. Without you, I would never be where I am right now. Literally and emotionally. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I am so thankful to have you in my life! Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen 👑

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Get more news on Kris in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner's Style Evolution

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Kardashian Momager Turns 63

Kendall Jenner Has Low-Key Birthday Party With Bella Hadid & Friends

See Every Sexy and Sweet Costume the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Wore for Halloween

Related Gallery