Monday was Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday -- and the momager celebrated in style!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were treated to a ride in Tommy Hilfiger’s private jet for her special day. Beforehand, Kris, Corey, Tommy and his wife, Dee, all held up inflatable silver balloons beside the jet, spelling out “Boss,” naturally.

Later, Kris enjoyed some birthday cake while winging her way across the skies with her pals!

“Butter Cake at 35,000 feet!!!!” she captioned a fun photo of herself bundled while aboard the flight. “Thank you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfigerfor the amazing surprises you never cease to amaze me!!! Did i tell you how much i love you?!?!”

Later, she also offered fans a peek at the birthday festivities which included a room decorated to honor the reality TV star. In one photo, Corey wraps his arms around her as the pair stands before some more balloons, this time arranged to spell out the birthday girl’s name. Based on Kris’ caption, it looks like these arrangements were her 37-year-old fella’s doing.

“Thank you @coreygamble for all of the birthday love and surprises!!!! #amazingday #memories #happybirthday,” she wrote.

Kris' daughters, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all took the time to share special messages for their mother on social media as well.

“Happiest birthday to my favorite person on this planet,” Kylie captioned a stunning black-and-white throwback pic of Kris. “Mom, you make my world go round. there’s nothing that can replace the special bond we have. thank you for all the life lessons and guidance. I wouldn’t be half the woman if it weren’t for you and I’m still learning everyday! i feel blessed to have you as my mommy. you’ve made your mark in my life and in this world and there truly will never be another you. you are my living angel.”

Get more news on Kris in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Kardashian Momager Turns 63

Kendall Jenner Has Low-Key Birthday Party With Bella Hadid & Friends

See Every Sexy and Sweet Costume the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Wore for Halloween

Related Gallery