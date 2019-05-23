Kourtney Kardashian isn't attached to her fame.

The 40-year-old reality star covers Paper's latest digital issue and confesses that the idea of jetting away from the celebrity that her last name brings is actually quite appealing.

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all," she says. "Sail away. No one will ever see me again."

It's more than a passing thought for the mom of three, so much so that she's even considered where she'd live if she were to make the jump.

"I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came,'" she says. "We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."

Kardashian, of course, rose to fame with her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which debuted on E! back in 2007. Though she says she "didn't really think about" the immediate fame it brought, she does recall being shocked at the overwhelming response to the series.

"I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever," she says. "It got green-lit straight away."

Now, Kardashian seems as if she'd be content to have all the cameras fade away.

"I would be very happy," she says, according to the outlet, then repeating the phrase more slowly for emphasis. "I would be very happy."

Jamie Nelson / Paper

Though the cameras aren't likely to disappear any time soon, Kardashian is striving to leave her own mark on the world, one that exists without her family's branding. She's looking to accomplish this through Poosh, a lifestyle site she launched earlier this year. Despite featuring interviews with Scott Disick -- her ex-boyfriend and father of her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 -- sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, Kardashian wants it "to be its own thing."

"I'm happy that I didn't let them push me into what was the right timing for them," she says of starting Poosh. "Maybe a couple years back, I almost started a couple different things because I felt like everyone was pushing me."

"I feel like this is my thing. And I'm happy," she adds. "... It's a new energy. I feel different. There's something all day that I'm doing. It doesn't leave my mind. Having a conference call this morning, on the way here, it was exciting for me. Having something to keep my brain going. I do feel like that was missing before."

Through Poosh, named after Kardashian's nickname for her daughter, she wants to create her own legacy, one that she hopes to pass on to her children.

"This is something I can make for my kids to be proud of," she says. "It's named after my daughter, and it's hopefully something that can be hers someday."

Watch the video below for on the eldest Kardashian sibling.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Mayer Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors are 'Coming From Inside the House'

Scott Disick Explains Why He Invites Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Trips With Him and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Share How New Romances Tested Their Co-Parenting Skills

Related Gallery