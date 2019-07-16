Travis Scott Shares Rare Video of Daughter Stormi Talking

Travis Scott is giving fans a rare glimpse of his life as a dad!

The "Sicko Mode" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of his 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom he shares with longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

In the video, Stormi can be heard mimicking a few of her daddy's words and phrases, like "Hi," "Bye" and "All done."

"Only love," Travis, 28, captioned it. "Us vs The globe."

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Kylie shared an adorable photo of her and Stormi rocking matching striped swimsuits.

It sounds like the bond between Kylie and Travis is stronger than ever right now. A source told ET on Monday that the two have already "discussed marriage" and "their future together."

"Travis has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way," the source said. "Travis doesn't want to rush the process. Kylie and Travis have talked about having more children and both want to have more kids."

