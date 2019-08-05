Kylie Jenner is already feeling the birthday love!

Although the reality star doesn't turn 22 until Aug. 10, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, kicked off the celebrations early.

Seemingly taking a cue from Kanye West (who is notorious for coming up with extravagant gifts for wife Kim Kardashian West), the 28-year-old rapper filled Kylie's home with thousands of red roses on Monday, along with a note that read, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!"

Naturally, Kylie documented the sweet gesture via Instagram, with a video that featured their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. If you look closely, you can see her in the background, adorably picking up rose petals and throwing them up into the air.

Kylie's Instagram feed has quickly become a countdown to her birthday this month, as Aug. 10 also marks the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection. She shared a tease of what fans can expect with stunning shots of herself rocking bright pink eyeshadow with metallic gold liner.

A source told ET last month that the bond between Kylie and Travis is stronger than ever right now, as the two have already "discussed marriage" and "their future together."

"Travis has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way," the source said at the time. "Travis doesn't want to rush the process."

As for whether the lovebirds are planning to give Stormi a baby brother or sister anytime soon?

"Kylie and Travis have talked about having more children," the source said. "[They] both want to have more kids."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Scott Shares Rare Video of Daughter Stormi Talking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Stun Together at 2019 Met Gala

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Get Tattoos at Rapper's Extravagant 28th Birthday Party

Related Gallery