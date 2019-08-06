Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not saying "I do" anytime soon -- at least not this weekend!

A source tells ET there is no truth to the rumors that the cosmetics queen could be getting married to her rapper boyfriend this weekend while on her vacation.

"She’s headed to Italy for her birthday," the source tells ET. "She's definitely not getting married on this trip."

The source also tells ET that the couple -- who is parents to daughter Stormi -- is doing great, is happy and very much in love and that a wedding one day is definitely in the cards, but just not on this trip.

The source's comments come after photos surfaced online of Jenner, Scott and her family boarding a private plane, with someone loading in what looked like a flowy, feathered white wedding gown onto the vessel.

This Saturday marks Jenner's 22nd birthday. Ahead of her special day, the "Butterfly Effect" rapper filled her home with thousands of red roses, along with a note that read, "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder documented the sweet gesture via Instagram, with a video that featured their 1-year-old daughter adorably picking up rose petals and throwing them up into the air.

The two couldn't be more in love, and while they may not be getting married this weekend, they appear to be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

In July, another source told ET that Jenner and Scott have discussed marriage and expanding their family. "Travis has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way. Travis doesn't want to rush the process, the source explained.

See more in the video below.

