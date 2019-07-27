Kylie Jenner is moving on.

Five months after Jordyn Woods kissed Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the 21-year-old makeup mogul has unfollowed her longtime BFF on Instagram. Kylie only follows 124 accounts on the social media platform, with Jordyn not being one of them anymore. Jordyn is still following Kylie.

Kylie and Khloe's, along with the rest of the Kardashian family's, reactions to Jordyn and Tristan's cheating scandal is currently being played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During an episode that aired last month, the sisters sat down and discussed the situation, with Kylie recounting what Jordyn told her after the news broke.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," Kylie explained. "She was just like, you know, crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm just, like, scared of you now. I bet you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.' And I pretty much told her exactly what we had been talking about. You weren't thinking about [Khloe and Tristan's daughter] True -- not her, not me, but you weren't thinking about yourself. Like, look what you did. You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."

ET also recently spoke to 21-year-old Jordyn ahead of all the drama that unfolded on KUWTK surrounding her.

"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," the model said. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

"Life moves on," she added. "Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

As for Khloe, she's shared her thoughts and feelings on social media, calling out her ex and Jordyn for their actions. However, the Revenge Body star also told ET that "bashing either side is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," Khloe said during a sit-down in June. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

She did add that she doesn't watch the episodes, "because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]."

"I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is," she noted.

See more in the video below.

