Khloe Kardashian is facing some backlash for her recent comments.

On Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 35-year-old reality star was still coming to grips with the alleged cheating scandal between her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

In an effort to help Khloe relax and process the news, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, along with her best friend, Malika Haqq, whisked Khloe away to Palm Springs for a girls' trip.

After what appeared to be many drinks with her sisters and friend, a clearly intoxicated Khloe had a profanity-laden FaceTime call with Tristan's best friend, Savas Oguz, who claimed that Tristan didn't remember anything happening with Jordyn.

"Liar! Liar! Tristan, f**k you if you can hear me!" Khloe screamed, while one of her sisters said, "She must be really drunk."

"They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Those both fat f**king a**holes. Don’t f**king lie to me though about lying though," she continued. "Don’t f**king say... you didn’t do something that you f**king did when you both f**king told me you f**king kissed, bitches! And you're a f**king liar."

Social media was immediately abuzz following Khloe's comment, specifically taking issue with the Good American founder calling Jordyn and Tristan "fat f**king a**holes."

One Twitter user wrote that Khloe's "true colors shined" after "fat shaming" the pair, while another questioned, "Can we unstan Khloe Kardashian for fat shaming Jordan Woods?"

Not Miss “body positive” @khloekardashian fat shaming Jordyn... her true colors shined. — Rebel Rebel (@kimbherleey) July 1, 2019

so can we unstan khloe kardashian for fat shaming jordan woods plz — Katelyn (@katelynnxo_) July 1, 2019

Other users took aim at Khloe, who has previously discussed being body shamed herself.

"Khloe calling Jordyn Woods fat and acting like she herself didn’t pay thousands of dollars to make sure she never heard someone call her that word again is outttta pocket yo," another user tweeted.

Khloe calling Jordyn Woods fat and acting like she herself didn’t pay thousands of dollars to make sure she never heard someone call her that word again is outttta pocket yo — Maria (@legit__no) July 1, 2019

Khloe Kardashian is really out here fat shaming Jordyn Woods. Bitches lose weight and forget where they came from. #KUWTKpic.twitter.com/pX6Bwr406G — Kenny M (@kennaymart) July 1, 2019

Khloe kardashian sat up on KUWTK for a whole season crying about her weight and how she looked and now her ass is calling Jordyn Woods fat....on fucking television at that? I’m not one to shame for it, but your whole family got work done on their body....so like — fezco stan acc (@MissandeiStark) July 1, 2019

I know like hell @khloekardashian isn’t fat shaming another woman! She’s been known as the “fat Kardashian” for YEARS but has the gall to speak about Jordyn’s weight? Oh how quickly they forget 🤡 #KUWTKpic.twitter.com/mbpn6dcN3y — Stephanie DeRamus ✞ (@_sumared) July 1, 2019

Fans also referenced Khloe's TV show, Revenge Body, which is all about people getting in shape, healthy and confident after hard times.

"Sooooo @khloekardashian has a whole tv show about fitness, @RevengeBody, yet calls Jordyn Woods fat on national television after crying for years about being body shamed by the media," one tweet read. "You got lipo and lost your damn mind! You got your nerve. 😒 #KUWTK"

Sooooo @khloekardashian has a whole tv show about fitness, @RevengeBody, yet calls Jordyn Woods fat on national television after crying for years about being body shamed by the media. You got lipo and lost your damn mind! You got your nerve. 😒#KUWTK — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) July 1, 2019

Khloe calling Jordyn fat but is a mentor to people who struggle with their weight now that is disgusting. #KUWTK — BRANDY (@Bran_Lynn) July 1, 2019

khloe called jordyn fat? this is your body positivity queen? the same person who has a tv show about helping people reach their goal weight? #KUWTKpic.twitter.com/MMmahKJY4n — missandead of naath (@faketonichilds) July 1, 2019

Watch the video below for more on the cheating scandal.

