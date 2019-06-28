Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are always rooting for Rob Kardashian.

ET's Lauren Zima recently spoke with both 35-year-old Khloe and 36-year-old Scott in support of their E! shows -- the new season of Khloe's Revenge Body begins on July 7 and the series premiere of Disick's Flip It Like Disick debuts on Aug. 4 -- and they gave an update on 32-year-old Rob.

Rob has struggled with his weight for the last couple of years, but he recently shared a picture from the gym, exciting his fans for a possible comeback after retreating from the public eye.

"Rob is doing great, he really is," Khloe, who's appeared to be the closest Kardashian sister to Rob over the years, says. "You know, he's been working out ..."

Scott notes that Rob has actually been exercising at Kim Kardashian West's place.

"He goes to Kim's, he's worked out for like the past five days or so and he's kicking a** and I just want Rob to do what's best for him and what makes him happy," Khloe says. "And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him."

Khloe also got candid about her own post-baby body, given that she started filming the new season of Revenge Body not too long after giving birth to her 1-year-old daughter, True, last April.

"I think the first episode ... there's a little bit of kind of following my journey in that, but it's funny because seeing at the beginning of all the episodes I have my sit-down with [the show's subjects], and I'm a little bigger because it was closest to when I just had True, and at the end their reveals, you kind of see my reveals too, even though it's not about me, but I'm like, 'Oh my god, I look so much skinnier,'" she says.

But Khloe says that she was pleasantly surprised that she felt good about her body after giving birth, despite the extra weight.

"That's interesting to see, but I felt really right after True, too," she shares. "I was really proud of myself, how I thought I would be a little more insecure because I worked so hard to get my body before I got pregnant, and I felt really good. I think after you have a baby, you just feel empowered and just the fact that you're now able to juggle a child, working out, and work, I think that's an accomplishment. So, I felt really good that I found my groove and that I was trying."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a source told ET that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is supporting Rob in his journey back to a healthy lifestyle.

"For years, the sisters and [his mom] Kris have wanted Rob to find comfort in his body again, but quickly realized the more they pushed onto him, the more he took a step back," the source said. "The family has allowed Rob time to process his own emotions regarding his health and wanting to put the best foot forward for [his daughter] Dream, and they're extremely happy he's decided to get back into the gym and eating healthier."

"The sisters and Kris have offered support as well as anything he needs," the source added. "At the end of the day, everyone wants healthy and happy Rob back."

