Rob Kardashian’s Instagram Is Now Run by Jenner Communications

It may seem as if Rob Kardashian is back on Instagram, but that's not the case.

Fans began to speculate that the 32-year-old reality star had returned to the social media platform after the handle @robkardashianofficial posted new content and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner asked people to follow the account.

However, a spokesperson for Instagram tells ET that Rob "has not returned to Instagram, and he is still not permitted on Instagram. @robkardashianofficial is a fan account and is run by a management agency, not by Rob himself. Per our policies on non-consensual intimate image sharing, Rob Kardashian is not permitted to create, run, or manage an account on Instagram."

Rob was banned from Instagram in 2017 after he allegedly posted revenge porn of his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna.

Meanwhile, ET has learned that per Instagram’s policies, fan accounts that claim to be "official" fan accounts must have an affiliation with the public figure, brand or entity in question. In this case, the Rob account is run by Jenner Communications, as stated in the bio information of the account (a requirement that must be met in order for the account to remain on Instagram). ET has also learned that Instagram allows some official fan presence accounts to be verified.

Additionally, ET learned that it must be made clear that the account is not a personal account. In addition to it being explicitly stated in the bio that the account is managed by someone other than Rob, the captions and copy must also be reflective of that approach and the same is true for the content.

Just two days ago, Rob's fan account shared an adorable video of his daughter, Dream, in which she shares a sweet message for her dad.

One social media platform that Rob has been active on is Twitter.

Earlier this week, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got flirty with singer Natti Natasha, after she posted a steamy topless bathroom selfie.

See their interaction in the video below.

