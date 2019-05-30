Rob Kardashian Posts Adorable Video of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is gushing over his daughter!

The 32-year-old former reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to share a precious video of his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. Kardashian shares the adorable tot with his ex, Blac Chyna.

In the clip, Dream, wearing her curly hair down and a striped T-shirt, grins and giggles for the camera as someone off-screen tells her what to say in a video message for her dad.

"Hi, Daddy! I wanted to say night night, Daddy!" Dream says, repeating what the woman off-camera tells her. "I love you. Sweet dreams. I'll play tomorrow. Goodnight!"

"Sweetness," Kardashian wrote alongside the clip.

ET recently caught up with Chyna at RuPaul's DragCon and she opened up about raising Dream with Kardashian, whom she had a contentious split from back in 2017.

"I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," she said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Chyna also gushed about Dream and her 6-year-old son, King, whom she shares with her ex, Tyga.

"They're like, 'Where are you going?'" she said of her kids. "I'm like, 'I'm coming right back. I have to go to work!' They're like, 'No, don't leave!' They're so sweet."

As for what's next for her, Chyna said she's focused on "being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what's the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall [is important]."

Watch the video below for more on Kardashian and Chyna.

