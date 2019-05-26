Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have put the past behind them.

ET's Brice Sander sat down with Chyna at her Lashed Cosmetics booth at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 on Sunday, where she opened up about how she and Rob have moved past the drama to successfully co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

"I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Rob and Chyna -- whose contentious public breakup in 2017 led them to court and forced Rob off Instagram -- are in a much better place now. They've even recently praised each other on social media after dropping their child support case. A source told ET earlier this year that Rob has devoted himself to being a father, while Chyna gushed over Dream during her interview with ET on Sunday.

"They're like, 'Where are you going?'" she said of Dream and Chyna's 6-year-old son King, whom she shares with ex Tyga. "I'm like, 'I'm coming right back. I have to go to work!' They're like, 'No, don't leave!' They're so sweet."

Chyna, who has sported multiple show-stopping ensembles at DragCon this year, confessed she's not sure if her kids actually know what she does for a living. "I'm going to ask them when I get home," she shared.

For now, Chyna is focused on her next chapter. "Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what's the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall [is important]," the former video vixen said. She's also gearing up to star in a new reality show called The Real Blac Chyna, which fans can subscribe to on the Zeus network.

As for her time at DragCon, the mom of two said "it's really, definitely been an experience." "I'm having so much fun getting dressed up and meeting everybody," she raved.

