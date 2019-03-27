Rob Kardashian is speaking out about his relationship with Blac Chyna.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on recent reports that he no longer has to pay child support to Chyna -- real name Angela Renée White -- after they signed a child support modification order in February.

According to multiple reports, neither Kardashian nor Chyna will pay child support, with each of them covering daughter Dream's expenses when she's with them. The news comes four months after Kardashian requested a "modification" to his $20,000 a month child support payments, claiming he could no longer afford that much.

"Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter. "Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter. Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I."

Both Kardashian and Chyna recently spoke out about their co-parenting relationship last month, following rumors that the model had asked for increased custody of 2-year-old Dream.

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Kardashian wrote on Twitter at the time.

Chyna then retweeted the message, adding, "Robert and I [sic] only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

As ET previously reported, Kardashian, 31, and Chyna, 30, reached a joint custody agreement in regard to Dream back in September 2017.

