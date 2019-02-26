Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Address Custody Battle Rumors

Rob Kardashian is setting the record straight on where things stand with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.

The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to rumors that he was seeking increased custody over Dream, the 2-year-old daughter he shares with the model.

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob wrote, referring to Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White.

Chyna then retweeted the message, adding, "Robert and I [sic] only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️ https://t.co/zfIcETpriY — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) February 26, 2019

As ET previously reported, Rob, 31, and Chyna, 30, reached a joint custody agreement in regard to Dream back in September 2017.

"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement at the time.

Rob's attorney, Robert Shapiro, also weighed in, telling ET that "Rob and Chyna are working together to put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters."

In November 2018, Rob reportedly filed legal documents to attempt to lower his child support payments to Chyna. Rob claimed at the time that he could no longer afford to pay Chyna $20,000 a month and asked for a modification, according to The Blast.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Take Daughters to Local Fire Station for Cousins Play Date -- See the Cute Pics!

Rob Kardashian's Alleged New Flame Alexis Skyy Says She Loves Him

Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Smiling Daughter Dream

Related Gallery