Rob Kardashian's Alleged New Flame Alexis Skyy Says She Loves Him

It looks like Rob Kardashian’s reported romance with Alexis Skyy is doing just fine!



On Saturday, his ex Black Chyna’s rapper boyfriend Kid Buu commented on one of the reality star’s Instagram photos, writing, “You really [with] Rob’s fat a** for love or is it just for clout?”



The 24-year-old Love and Hip Hop alum clapped back, writing, “Are [you] with Chyna to sell her coke or just sniff it with her? [And] to answer [your] question… I love Rob.”

Rumors that the pair were seeing each other began roughly a week ago and she’s already using the L-word! Rob first starting hinting that he’s dating Skyy last Monday, posting a sexy photo of her on his Instagram Story with this caption, “My WCW … I’ve been wanting you for so long.”



He followed that up with a clip of Skyy enjoying a drink, implying they were alone together.

Just days prior to that, Skyy and Chyna -- who shares daughter Dream with Rob -- got in an alleged altercation after the latter threw a drink at the former during a private gathering in LA.



Video surfaced online of the war of words that erupted afterward, including Chyna attempting to talk away from Skyy, who was held back by fellow guests.



Skyy discussed the dispute on her Instagram Story, writing, “B***h [you] tried the right b***h but ran!!! I promise [you] I’m not leaving this b***h until it punk crack head a** come out side.”

While all this is raging, Rob's child support battle with Chyna continues, not to mention her 2020 court date where she will allege that her career took a hit when the Kardashians helped kill her show, Rob & Chyna.

