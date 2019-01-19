Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Smiling Daughter Dream

Dream Kardashian's got her winter look on lock!

Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Friday to share a precious new photo of his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The toddler sweetly smiles from ear-to-ear in the pic, pointing at her dad, who is presumably behind the camera.

Though the family lives in Los Angeles, Dream is dressed for the recent chilly weather outdoors, adorably wearing a cozy white fur coat with a tracksuit and Gucci sneakers.

"Bling blaww burr 😁☁️❄️💙," Rob, who shares Dream with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, captioned the photo. Fans quickly gushed over the little girl in the comments.

Rob's new shot of Dream comes as ET learned he's made changes to his lifestyle, and now enjoys living a private life in the comfort of his gated community, which he "almost never leaves."

"He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent," a source told ET. "That’s his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now.”

The 31-year-old former reality star has lost weight recently, according to the source, but that doesn't mean he's ready to reenter the spotlight.

"Rob is not involved with filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has no interest in that,” the source said. “His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they’re just happy that he’s finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy.”

