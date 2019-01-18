Inside Rob Kardashian's Private and Healthier Lifestyle (Exclusive)

Rob Kardashian is happy with his life out of the public eye.

A source tells ET that the 31-year-old former reality TV star has avoided the spotlight for a while now, and prefers life inside his gated community, which he "almost never leaves."

“He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent," the source says with regard to Rob's 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. "That’s his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now.”

Even though he loves being a dad, the source says, Rob hasn't made any major lifestyle changes -- though he has lost weight -- and has no plans to reenter public life. Despite his semi-seclusion inside the gated community, the source notes: "He sees his family all the time. He's rarely alone."

When it comes to a possible appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob has "no interest" in returning to the series.

“Rob is not involved with filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has no interest in that,” the source says. “His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they’re just happy that he’s finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Rob's sister, Kim Kardashian West, claimed that her brother would "be [on] a little bit more next season."

“He has his moods," Kim said. "Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like ‘I’m cool to do it.'"

ET's source also notes that Rob "isn't dating, but he's chatting with girls online." The source also adds that he has been conversing with Love and Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy, but that it’s nothing serious.

Earlier this week, Rob took to his Instagram Story to share a sexy snap of Alexis, calling her his "WCW." "I've been wanting you for so long," he wrote.

Rob's post came just days after his ex, Chyna, allegedly hurled a drink at Alexis during a private party in Los Angeles, California.

Watch the video below for more on the alleged altercation:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rob Kardashian Praises Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden on Twitter

Rob Kardashian Planning to Return to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' Kim Confirms

Rob Kardashian Hangs With Alexis Skyy After Her Alleged Fight With Blac Chyna

Related Gallery