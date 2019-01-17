Rob Kardashian Praises Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden on Twitter

Rob Kardashian doesn’t seem to hold any grudges against his sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex, James Harden.

The 29-year-old Houston Rockets player dated Khloe from mid-2015 to early 2016 before she met her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. On Wednesday night, Rob retweeted a Sports Illustrated tweet about Harden’s impressive scoring record for the athlete’s recent streak, writing, “Sheesh.”

Khloe talked about the end of her romance with James during a 2016 episode of her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, noting that she had given the basketball star the chance to have an open relationship, but claiming he wanted to be monogamous.

“He wanted [a relationship],” she said at the time. “I wanted it, but I wanted to be realistic. He sought me out. He wanted to be committed and, you know, then wasn’t committed. So Koko had to go go!”

At the time she noted, “I got the receipts to prove it!”

Khloe went on date Tristan, who was caught publicly cheating on her just days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, last April.

Rob has been tweeting more than normal lately, mostly about sports. This comes after his sister, Kim Kardashian, said that her often-absent brother will likely be returning to the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, next season.

“He is gonna be [on] a little bit more in the next season,” Kim said earlier this week on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it, so.’”

Rob’s also been spending time with a new lady. Watch the clip below for more:

