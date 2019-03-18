Blac Chyna Wishes Ex Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appear to be continuing to mend their relationship as they focus on being good parents to their daughter, Dream.

Chyna took to social media on Sunday to share birthday wishes for her ex.

“Happy birthday Rob,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clover emoji and a face covered with love hearts.

The post came after little Dream helped throw her daddy a 32nd birthday party on Saturday. Her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, shared details of the bash on her Instagram account.

"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloe shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

Khloe added that Dream was “great at throwing parties,” and that she selected everything from decorations to invitees.

The cutie wore a St Patrick’s Day-themed Mickey Mouse top to the party, where she helped cut a shamrock-themed cake.

Chyna's birthday shout-out for Rob comes following months of ups and downs in the pair’s, at times, volatile relationship.

Tensions seemed to ease in recent weeks, with the two taking to Twitter in February to assure fans that they are “actively co-parenting.”

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted.

Chyna then retweeted his post, adding, “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! .”

See more on Rob and Chyna below.

