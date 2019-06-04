Rob Kardashian Flirts With Dominican Singer Natti Natasha on Twitter -- See Her Response
Rob Kardashian is getting flirty on social media!
The 32-year-old reality star appears to have taken a liking to singer, Natti Natasha, after she posted a steamy, topless bathroom selfie on her Twitter account on Monday.
In the photo, the 32-year-old singer, posed topless in the mirror, showing off her long dark locks.
Rob liked and retweeted the post, adding the words, “Oh hi.”
On Tuesday, Natasha responded by retweeting a cute tweet that Rob posted on Thursday, featuring a video clip showing his daughter, Dream, saying “Night, night Daddy” and “I love you” to him.
“Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her,” Natasha wrote as she shared the post.
Natasha is a Dominican singer-songwriter, who released her debut album, Illumanati, in February.
Rob previously dated Blac Chyna, who is the mother of 2-year-old Dream.
He was reportedly linked with Alexis Skyy in January.
