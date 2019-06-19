Rob Kardashian has his famous family behind him when it comes to getting healthy.

On Monday, the 32-year-old former reality star shared a picture from the gym, writing, "Day 1 all good." Kardashian has struggled with his weight for the last couple of years, and a source tells ET the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is supporting Rob in his journey back to a healthy lifestyle.

"For years, the sisters and [his mom] Kris have wanted Rob to find comfort in his body again, but quickly realized the more they pushed onto him, the more he took a step back," the source says. "The family has allowed Rob time to process his own emotions regarding his health and wanting to put the best foot forward for [his daughter] Dream, and they're extremely happy he's decided to get back into the gym and eating healthier."

"The sisters and Kris have offered support as well as anything he needs," the source adds. "At the end of the day, everyone wants healthy and happy Rob back."

A source told ET on Tuesday that Rob's 2-year-old daughter, Dream, with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, is the reason why he's getting healthy.

"Rob's main priority has always been his daughter, Dream, and that's the main reason he's back in the gym," the source said. "Rob has struggled with staying healthy, but since Dream was born, he’s realized how much more important it is for him to get back into the gym and eating healthy."

"Rob is now in a very good place and ready to take control of his life again when it comes to fitness and a healthy lifestyle," the source added.

Day 1 all good 💪💪🤰🏻🤰🏻🖖🖖 pic.twitter.com/mIf10wdtSu — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

Fans were shocked at Rob's weight gain in 2014, when he was photographed en route to Italy for sister Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West -- which he didn't end up going to because of his admitted insecurities about the way he looked.

"I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn't comfortable," he later told People. "I'm 6'1" and at my most, I probably weighed 300 lbs."

He also explained why he stopped filming KUWTK.

"I just wasn't down to have photographers follow me, so I made sure I was away from all of that," he said. "I'm very good at disappearing."

In November 2015, Kris broke down in tears on an episode of KUWTK while discussing Rob's health.

"I feel like if I don't help him do something drastic, that he's gonna die," she told Kim as well as her eldest daughter, Kourtney. "He was always someone who was very athletic growing up, and he's gained over 100 pounds in the last year. He doesn't want to participate. He doesn't go out of the house. He's missed Christmas, he's missed Kim's wedding."

"He obviously has some kind of depression," Kim added. "He is the king of excuses ... I'm the only one that's really tough with him, so he probably avoids me the most."

However, in March 2016, Rob's sister, Khloe -- whom he's been the closest to over the years -- told ET that he was "doing really good" and was definitely working on his health.

"He's doing really good and he's on his healthy fitness journey, which I'm so ecstatic about," Khloe said. "I just want everyone to be happy and healthy -- that's, like, the goal in life ... You gotta do the journey when it's on your time and for you -- you can't do it for anybody else, and that's what's important about life."

Last December, a source told ET that after being told his weight gain could eventually threaten his life, Rob had been making progress with a trainer.

"Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around," the source said at the time. "He was warned that if he didn't lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better. He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob."

And it looks like Rob could have a new love interest these days -- singer Natti Natasha. The two had a flirty Twitter exchange on Father's Day, which had his sister, Khloe, taking notice and asking questions. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rob Kardashian Snaps Gym Pic: 'He's Ready to Take Control of His Life Again'

Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian for Trying to Block Dream From Appearing On Her Show

Rob Kardashian’s Instagram Is Now Run by Jenner Communications

Related Gallery