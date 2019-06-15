Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's fraught relationship continues.

On Saturday, Chyna took to Instagram to slam her ex for apparently trying to block Dream, their 2-year-old daughter together, from appearing on her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna.

"It is very unfortunate that Rob could not have an adult conversation with me, 'the mother of his child,' Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show," the 31-year-old reality star wrote. "Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show."

Chyna continued by saying she'd never allow Dream "to be subjected to 'long hourts' on the set," noting in particular, "the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I," referencing an explosive fight between Chyna and her mom that occurs in the series.

Going on, Chyna accused Rob's family of hypocrisy over their "insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family's desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval."

See the entire letter below.

Chyna's post comes after Rob's lawyer, the aforementioned Singer, sent a letter obtained byTMZ arguing that Dream could not appear on Chyna's show without Rob's consent, which he would not give.

Meanwhile, it was less than a month ago when Chyna opened up to ET at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 about moving past the drama with Rob to successfully co-parent their young daughter.

"I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Watch the video below for more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Blac Chyna Has Explosive Fight With Her Mother in Trailer for New Reality Show

Blac Chyna on Working Towards a 'Good Relationship' With Ex Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Talks Rob Kardashian Relationship: 'I Wanted Him to See His Worth'

Related Gallery